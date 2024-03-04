The Fed’s Latest Problem: A Strong Economy
SummaryImproving productivity and better-than-expected growth make it risky to cut interest rates too much.
The economy is looking up, and that’s a challenge for the Federal Reserve. The pandemic shock prompted excessive monetary and fiscal responses, generating inflation. The Fed responded with aggressive rate hikes that reduced inflation within reach of its 2% longer-run target. Now that the economy is growing and productivity is improving, the central bank’s task is to adjust monetary policy to reflect the higher real interest rates that naturally accompany higher expected rates of return on capital.