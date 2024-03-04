The Fed’s Latest Problem: A Strong Economy

Fed researchers have estimated that the longer-run natural rate of interest has been in a decadeslong decline. That’s understandable. Following the 1990s, real interest rates were negative for most of the post-financial-crisis expansion while economic growth was lackluster and inflation below 2%. Following the pandemic, the Fed’s latest research reconfirmed low estimates of the longer-run natural rate of interest. Based on this, the Fed’s current thinking is that it will need to cut rates to avoid becoming inadvertently too tight. But the natural real rate is unobservable, and estimates of it are iffy. If the Fed’s assessment is wrong and real rates have risen, easing interest rates now would result in too-high inflation.