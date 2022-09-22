The Fed's latest rate hike: 5 ways Americans may feel the pain

Of all the economy's sectors, the housing market is where the Fed's rate hikes have hit hardest and fastest, with mortgage rates doubling in just over eight months to a current average of 6.25% for a 30-year fixed rate mortgage. Home sales have dropped. But, in part because of a still-acute shortage of homes, prices have only edged down slightly, to $389,500 for the median existing house in August -- still up 7.7% compared with just a year earlier. With the rise in rates, monthly mortgage payments on a median-priced existing home have jumped nearly 60% to $1,940 this year. Roughly 17 million fewer households have the income to qualify for a mortgage for a median-priced home than at the end of last year, economists at Oxford Economics estimate.