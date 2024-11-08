The Fed’s next moves are now anyone’s guess

Further out, the uncertainty is even greater. Take for instance Fed policymakers’ longer-term economic projections released at their September meeting. These showed expectations on average that the target policy rate would be between 3.25% and 3.5% by the end of 2025, down from a range of 4.5% to 4.75% now. That represents a significant amount of easing still to come—perhaps one more quarter-point cut in December and then four next year.