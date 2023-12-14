The Fed underwrites the recovery

The Federal Reserve has two mandates: inflation and unemployment. For two years, though, it behaved as if only the first mattered, raising interest rates so steeply that it knew it was courting recession.

This week, it pivoted. “You’re getting now back to the point where both mandates are important," Fed Chair Jerome Powell told reporters Wednesday after the central bank’s meeting. “We’ll be very much keeping that in mind as we make policy going forward."

This pivot means the Fed is ready to backstop the economic recovery. It doesn’t rule out a recession, but makes one much less likely.

Officially, the Fed is still unsatisfied with inflation, which Powell said remains too high. Officially, it says it’s more likely to raise rates than cut them at their next few meetings.

Unofficially, the Fed thinks inflation, which has fallen much faster than almost anyone expected, will be in the vicinity of its 2% target before long, and the priority in the coming year will be lowering rates enough to prevent a recession.

In their projections released Wednesday, officials see the federal-funds rate target ending 2024 between 4.5% and 4.75%, 0.75 percentage point lower than today, and a half-point lower than they projected in September.

More important than the numbers was the decision to publish them. Before the meeting, there was speculation that Powell and his colleagues would strike a hawkish tone to rein in markets that had already priced in rapid rate cuts. Instead, they ratified those expectations, and thus effectively eased monetary policy.

With Wednesday’s rally, the S&P 500 has now risen 12% since Oct. 25. The Treasury 10-year yield has fallen nearly a percentage point, and the dollar has dropped around 3% against major currencies. This easing of financial conditions will do a lot to prop up demand in the coming year.

Of course, this doesn’t guarantee the economy will escape recession. As Powell pointed out, interest rates are pretty high, and some of their effect has yet to be felt. Interest-sensitive sectors of the economy such as housing are struggling, manufacturing might be in recession, and the Conference Board’s Index of Leading Economic Indicators is down 3.3% in the past six months, consistent with recession.

On the other hand, the unemployment rate remains in its very low range, claims for unemployment insurance are low, and the stock market is rallying, which isn’t usually what happens when the economy is about to fall into recession.

Powell could pivot on the Fed’s priorities thanks to the surprising progress on inflation. In June, officials thought inflation, measured by their preferred gauge, the index of personal consumption expenditure, excluding food and energy, would be 3.9% right now. Benign data released since then, including this week, had them lower that to 3.2%, and just 2.4% a year from now.

If inflation does indeed follow that trajectory, it gives the Fed enormous latitude to cut interest rates even more than projected should the economy worsen.

Still, there’s an important caveat. Whether you think inflation has been defeated depends a lot on the technical ins and outs of various indexes. The consumer-price index for services excluding energy and housing, which filters out some of the more idiosyncratic influences on inflation, rose 5.2% annualized in the three months through November.

Some of inflation’s recent drop reflects improving supply, as the labor force expands and supply chains continue to normalize. Should those forces dissipate, that would leave still healthy demand and a pretty tight labor market.

That might be why the Fed’s pivot, on closer examination, isn’t quite the cause for celebration investors seem to think. A 4.6% interest rate a year from now, adjusted for 2.4% inflation, leaves a relatively high real rate of 2.2%, well above the 0.5% “neutral" rate that Fed officials consider consistent with stable growth and inflation. So even as inflation grinds lower, officials seem wary that the economy has changed in ways that make a resurgence more likely.

The big news this week is that the Fed now cares about unemployment, not just inflation. Don’t expect it to stop caring about inflation for a very long time.

