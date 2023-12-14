The Fed underwrites the recovery
SummaryThe central bank’s focus is now on preventing a recession, not just beating inflation. The market’s rally will help.
The Federal Reserve has two mandates: inflation and unemployment. For two years, though, it behaved as if only the first mattered, raising interest rates so steeply that it knew it was courting recession.
