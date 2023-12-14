The Fed underwrites the recovery

That might be why the Fed’s pivot, on closer examination, isn’t quite the cause for celebration investors seem to think. A 4.6% interest rate a year from now, adjusted for 2.4% inflation, leaves a relatively high real rate of 2.2%, well above the 0.5% “neutral" rate that Fed officials consider consistent with stable growth and inflation. So even as inflation grinds lower, officials seem wary that the economy has changed in ways that make a resurgence more likely.