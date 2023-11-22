The Fed Wants More Evidence Before Changing Rate Stance
SummaryOfficials highlighted the risks of stronger-than-anticipated inflation and weaker-than-expected growth at their recent monetary-policy meeting.
Federal Reserve officials were unwilling to conclude they were done raising interest rates when they decided earlier this month to extend a pause in rate increases.
