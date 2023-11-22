The Fed Wants More Evidence Before Changing Rate Stance

Federal Reserve officials were unwilling to conclude they were done raising interest rates when they decided earlier this month to extend a pause in rate increases.

But minutes of their most recent policy meeting suggested they might be comfortable holding rates steady for at least the rest of the year.

“All participants agreed that the committee was in a position to proceed carefully," said the minutes of the Oct. 31-Nov. 1 meeting released on Tuesday. “Participants expected that the data arriving in coming months would help clarify the extent to which" a slowdown in inflation was continuing amid higher borrowing costs, the minutes said.

Since officials last met, none have made a strong case to lift rates at their next meeting, Dec. 12-13, even though several have said it was too soon to change their view that another rate increase is more likely than a rate cut.

The minutes said officials then generally saw the risks of raising rates too much versus raising them too little as better balanced than earlier this year. They continued to see risks of higher-than-expected inflation and lower-than-expected growth, the minutes said.

Officials most recently raised their benchmark federal-funds rate in July to a range between 5.25% and 5.5%, a 22-year high. They began lifting rates from near zero in March 2022 to combat inflation that soared to its highest level in four decades.

A run-up in long-term Treasury yields from around 4% in early August accelerated after officials met in mid-September, with the yield on the 10-year note briefly hitting 5% in October. The yield has since retreated to about 4.4% after signs that growth, hiring, and inflation are cooling.

Economic projections released at the September meeting showed most officials had penciled in one more rate increase this year.

While the minutes showed officials are still focused on whether they have raised rates to levels that will slow the economy enough to keep inflation heading lower, market participants are looking ahead to when the central bank will be in a position to lower rates next year because of signs inflation is heading back to the Fed’s 2% target.

Investors in interest-rate futures markets expect the Fed to hold rates steady at their December meeting and through the first quarter of 2024. They see a nearly 60% chance that the Fed cuts rates in May, according to CME Group.

Since officials last met, the economy has grown steadily, but more slowly than the rapid 4.9% annual rate recorded during the July-to-September period. Employers added 150,000 jobs in October, half the prior month’s gain, and the unemployment rate edged up to 3.9%, up from 3.4% in April.

Wage growth and inflation have also slowed. Consumer prices overall were flat last month, according to the Labor Department. So-called core prices, which exclude volatile food and energy items, rose 3.2% from April to October at a seasonally adjusted annualized rate. That is down from 4.8% over the previous six-month period.

The minutes said officials needed to see more evidence to “be confident that inflation is clearly on a path" to the Fed’s 2% target, which is calculated using a separate inflation gauge from the Commerce Department.

When inflation jumped in 2021, the Fed and most economists thought price increases were tied mostly to pandemic-driven disruptions and would largely fade on their own. Officials spun a U-turn at the end of 2021 when they concluded price pressures were being fueled by excessively strong demand, and they raised rates last year at the most rapid pace in four decades.

They slowed the pace of increases at the end of last year and lifted their benchmark rate at a more measured pace this year through July. By holding rates steady next month, the Fed would be extending its current pause in hikes to around six months.

That pause has coincided with economic data that has fueled optimism the central bank is for now achieving a so-called soft landing in which inflation falls without a big increase in joblessness.

Officials including Fed Chair Jerome Powell have been unwilling to declare victory over inflation by pointing to past instances when they thought price pressures were ebbing, only for them to turn around and march higher. Some officials are also cautious because of the risk inflation stalls out above the Fed’s 2% target, even if it continues to tick lower. Other Fed officials have recently touted significant progress watching inflation fall without a big increase in job losses. “It’s possible to pull off a ‘golden path’ landing so long as the external shocks aren’t bigger and unexpected in a way that throws us off," Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee said in an interview earlier this month.

