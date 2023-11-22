The Fed Wants More Evidence Before Changing Rate Stance

Officials including Fed Chair Jerome Powell have been unwilling to declare victory over inflation by pointing to past instances when they thought price pressures were ebbing, only for them to turn around and march higher. Some officials are also cautious because of the risk inflation stalls out above the Fed’s 2% target, even if it continues to tick lower. Other Fed officials have recently touted significant progress watching inflation fall without a big increase in job losses. “It’s possible to pull off a ‘golden path’ landing so long as the external shocks aren’t bigger and unexpected in a way that throws us off," Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee said in an interview earlier this month.