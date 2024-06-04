The Federal Reserve is too cautious on quantitative tightening

Inflation remains stubbornly high. That’s why the Federal Reserve, as a part of its monetary tightening, has been reducing the size of its balance sheet, which still has more than $7 trillion in assets left over from its last round of quantitative easing. So why has the Fed now decided to slow the pace of quantitative tightening by $35 billion a month when inflation is still too high?

The Federal Open Market Committee’s decision to slow QT comes from a desire to be sure that banks have “ample" reserve balances (deposits held by banks at the Fed) to meet daily cash needs. Every dollar of these deposits at the Fed must be backed by Fed assets. If the size of the Fed’s balance sheet is brought down too much and too quickly, that creates a risk of cash hoarding by banks—which could cause overnight interest rates to soar, wreaking havoc on wholesale funding markets. This happened in September 2019, during a previous round of QT. This time around, the Fed is dropping the size of its balance sheet more cautiously.

This isn’t a bad idea, but the Fed doesn’t need to be so tentative. There are clear warning signals the Fed could use to monitor the risk of a liquidity crunch before it happens.

Each business day, on average, banks use a payment system called Fedwire to transfer more than $4 trillion from their Fed deposit accounts to one another. Keeping these payments flowing smoothly each day is crucial to the effectiveness of the financial system, since they cover payrolls, vendor payments, trade settlements and many other applications.

The largest banks send far more cash out of their Fed accounts each day than their opening balances, which is why they rely heavily on incoming payments from other banks in the middle of each day. Although banks are in principle able to overdraft their Fed accounts in the middle of the day, globally important banks are strongly discouraged from overdrafting by a battery of regulations and tests that were introduced after the 2008-09 financial crisis.

Using Fedwire data, my new research with Adam Copeland and Yilin Yang shows that whenever banks are running low on reserve balances, they send their payments to the largest dealer banks (which buy and sell securities) later in the day. In reaction, these dealer banks conserve cash by raising the interest rates they offer to their customers on wholesale funding transactions, sometimes very sharply.

On Sept. 17, 2019, reserve balances were so low that the 10 largest dealer banks active in the Treasury repo markets received the first half of their incoming payments around 150 minutes later than normal, a record high delay. On that day, rates on Treasury repos jumped by hundreds of basis points, a huge anomaly that shocked market participants. In reaction to this liquidity crunch, the Fed immediately supplied additional reserve balances to the banking system. Funding market liquidity and intraday payment timing returned to near normal within days.

Going forward, it won’t be easy for the Fed to predict the minimum size of the balance sheet it needs to avoid another liquidity crunch. Large structural changes in the financial system and regulations change the quantity of reserve balances that banks need to run the payment system and provide liquidity to their customers. Among these structural shifts are new regulations governing money-market mutual funds and likely changes in bank-liquidity regulations that will arise from the failure of Silicon Valley Bank in 2023.

Other changes over time include varying demand for such other Fed liabilities as money-fund investments at the Fed’s Overnight Reverse Repurchase Facility and deposits at the Fed held by the government. Our research suggests, however, that by paying close attention to the timing of intraday payments to the largest dealer banks, the Fed can avoid a lot of the guesswork about the minimum level of reserves in the banking system. When payments to these banks are significantly delayed relative to the long-run trailing average delay, the Fed will know it’s time to stop reducing its balance sheet.

Mr. Duffie is a professor of finance at Stanford University’s Graduate School of Business.