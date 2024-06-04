The Federal Reserve is too cautious on quantitative tightening
SummaryWhen payments to banks are delayed, they’ll know it’s time to stop reducing its balance sheet.
Inflation remains stubbornly high. That’s why the Federal Reserve, as a part of its monetary tightening, has been reducing the size of its balance sheet, which still has more than $7 trillion in assets left over from its last round of quantitative easing. So why has the Fed now decided to slow the pace of quantitative tightening by $35 billion a month when inflation is still too high?