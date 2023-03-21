The Federal Reserve must choose between inflation and market chaos

The scale of the support is revealed by the size of the expansion in the Fed’s balance-sheet. In the week to March 15th banks borrowed nearly $153bn from the Fed’s discount window, up from less than $5bn in the preceding week, as well as another $11.9bn from the central bank’s new liquidity facility. This has alleviated the sell-off in markets, at least for now, which may give the Fed space to turn its attention back to inflation. Indeed, it can look to the example of the European Central Bank, which on March 16th announced a half-point rate increase, despite the financial chaos.