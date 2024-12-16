The Federal Reserve takes on Trump—and stubborn inflation

A lot is riding on the numbers after the decimal point. In the argot of investors, inflation in America is back to having a “two-handle" (that is, running above 2% but below 3%). It is a far better position to be in than a couple of years ago, when price rises were threatening to hit double digits. But there is a big difference between inflation decelerating towards 2% in the coming year or getting stuck nearer 3%. Not only would the latter forestall aggressive interest-rate cuts by the Federal Reserve, it would also put the central bank on a collision course with Donald Trump—a double-whammy of monetary hawkishness and political turbulence that would cast a shadow over the global economy.

For most of the past year the baseline forecast of most economists has been quite rosy. When the Fed last published its quarterly outlook in September, for instance, a solid majority on its monetary-policy committee projected that their most important inflation gauge would retreat to 2.2% next year. That, they thought, would let them cut rates by a full percentage point in 2025, before taking them still lower in 2026. In such a scenario, Mr Trump would presumably be satisfied enough with the central bank that he would feel little compulsion to snipe at Jerome Powell, the Fed’s chairman, or, worse, to start a legal battle by trying to oust Mr Powell before his term expires in May 2026. With the possibility of turmoil off the table, markets could breathe a sigh of relief.

Yet in the past couple of months a more awkward situation has emerged. Some economists—Sarah House of Wells Fargo, a bank, among them—now worry that inflation, having come down sharply since mid-2022, is stalling at around 3%. It is “getting stuck", she warns, pointing to a series of gauges. The consumer price index (CPI), which often dominates newspaper headlines, rose by 2.7% in November, compared with a year earlier, reversing some of the softening seen a few months previously. Core CPI, which strips out volatile food and energy costs, has proved to be even more stubborn, hovering around 3.3% year-on-year since late spring (see chart 1). And the core reading of the personal consumption expenditure (PCE) price index, which the Fed watches most closely, has shifted in the wrong direction: it rose at an annualised pace of 3.3% in October, its highest in half a year.

View Full Image Graphic: The Economist

Optimists blame these uncomfortable figures on inevitable volatility. Prices are choppy from month to month, and inflation tends not to fall in a straight line. Moreover, there is also a statistical delay: the lagged effect from a surge in house rents in 2021 and 2022. This is now the main contributor to high inflation data. The cost of shelter accounted for slightly more than half of the annual increase in core CPI in November. Although rent hikes have slowed markedly since the height of the covid-19 pandemic, house-price measures in inflation indices remain frustratingly elevated because they are based on rents for all tenants and, because rental contracts can be multi-year, the increases of earlier periods take time to pass through. The measures have started to decelerate, but are doing so slowly. “There’s a strong argument that shelter prices are just goofy. It’s a technical thing, and it needs to flow through," says Luke Tilley of Wilmington Trust, an investment firm.

The case for concern is broader. It may be true that housing inflation is bound to slow, but researchers with the Fed’s Cleveland branch calculate that it will not return to its pre-pandemic norm until mid-2026—a long wait. In the meantime, pronounced declines in the prices of goods, the main disinflationary force of the past year, have just about run their course as supply chains have healed. Mr Trump, for his part, has promised a trifecta of policies—higher tariffs, a crackdown on immigration and tax cuts—that may well combine to push up prices, at least temporarily. And any upward price pressure would apply to an economy that may be more primed for higher inflation than it was before the pandemic struck. “You are in a different environment where businesses have rediscovered the pricing lever, and I think they are more apt to reach for that," says Ms House. It makes for a potentially combustible mixture.

Some Fed officials have hinted at their discomfort with inflation trends. On December 2nd Christopher Waller, a Fed governor, compared the central bank’s efforts to a mixed-martial-art fight, a metaphor that may appeal to Mr Trump, who is a wrestling enthusiast. “Overall, I feel like an MMA fighter who keeps getting inflation in a chokehold, waiting for it to tap out, yet it keeps slipping out of my grasp at the last minute," Mr Waller said. “But let me assure you that submission is inevitable—inflation isn’t getting out of the octagon."

What kind of chokehold is required? According to market pricing, the Fed is pretty much certain to cut rates by a quarter-point at the end of its meeting on December 18th, which would represent its third consecutive reduction. These moves have been predicated on the belief that interest rates are still in restrictive territory because they are well above the neutral rate of interest—a level that would neither stimulate nor constrain activity. The central bank estimates that the neutral nominal rate is roughly 2.9%, which would give it quite a bit of space to further cut the federal-funds rate, now about 4.6%.

View Full Image Graphic: The Economist

In reality, there is plenty of uncertainty about the precise level of neutral. Many Fed officials and other economists believe that it may have drifted upwards, in part because of stronger productivity growth. That, in turn, would imply rates are no longer especially restrictive and so would require the Fed to keep them relatively high in order to avoid excessive loosening (see chart 2). Lorie Logan, president of the Fed’s Dallas branch, concocted another metaphor to explain the Fed’s challenge in this regard, likening its job to that of a ship captain whose depthfinder might mistake mud for water. “In these uncertain but potentially very shallow waters, I believe it’s best to proceed with caution," she advised in a speech last month.

It is easy to imagine such prudence inviting the wrath of Mr Trump. During his first term in the White House he lashed out at the Fed for raising rates, even asking at one point whether Mr Powell or Xi Jinping, China’s leader, was America’s bigger enemy. During this year’s election campaign Mr Trump suggested that he might be spoiling for a fresh fight with the Fed, saying that, as president, he ought to have a voice in rate decisions. Scott Bessent, Mr Trump’s nominee for treasury secretary, suggested that Mr Trump could appoint a “shadow" chair as a way of keeping Mr Powell in check, though he ditched the idea after investors objected.

Enter the octagon

Recently, Mr Trump has offered reassurance. In an interview with NBC, a television channel, broadcast on December 8th, he said he did not “think" that he would seek to remove Mr Powell. Nevertheless, it is worth paying attention to Mr Trump’s words. In another interview, in June, he also said that he would let Mr Powell serve out his full term, before adding a crucial caveat: “especially if I thought he was doing the right thing". In other words, Mr Trump’s grace is performance-based. If inflation does prove to be sticky, and if the Fed opts for few, or even no, rate cuts next year, Mr Trump may well conclude that Mr Powell’s performance is not to his liking.

Whether Mr Trump can actually fire him is uncertain. Mr Powell has insisted that the White House lacks the legal authority required to fire the Fed’s chairman, and courts may ultimately side with him. But should things get to that point, the dispute would surely have become messy, damaging the central bank’s reputation as an institution that remains above the political fray. If, by contrast, Mr Trump contents himself with criticising Mr Powell in interviews and on Truth Social, his social-media platform, markets will probably take his comments in their stride. “We’ve been through these rebukes once. There is experience and some discounting," says Matthew Luzzetti of Deutsche Bank.

Much will depend on the context. “Tensions would clearly come if the Fed is responding to high inflation while the labour market is weakening," says Mr Luzzetti. The opposite—inflation fading even as the labour market remains robust—would be a far more pleasant scenario for the Fed, Mr Trump and indeed anyone with a stake in the economy. The problem is that, at the moment, inflation looks awfully sticky. America is threatened by both a monetary dilemma and a political headache.

For more expert analysis of the biggest stories in economics,finance and markets, sign up to Money Talks, our weekly subscriber-only newsletter.

© 2024, The Economist Newspaper Limited. All rights reserved. From The Economist, published under licence. The original content can be found on www.economist.com