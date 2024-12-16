The Federal Reserve takes on Trump—and stubborn inflation

The case for concern is broader. It may be true that housing inflation is bound to slow, but researchers with the Fed’s Cleveland branch calculate that it will not return to its pre-pandemic norm until mid-2026—a long wait. In the meantime, pronounced declines in the prices of goods, the main disinflationary force of the past year, have just about run their course as supply chains have healed. Mr Trump, for his part, has promised a trifecta of policies—higher tariffs, a crackdown on immigration and tax cuts—that may well combine to push up prices, at least temporarily. And any upward price pressure would apply to an economy that may be more primed for higher inflation than it was before the pandemic struck. “You are in a different environment where businesses have rediscovered the pricing lever, and I think they are more apt to reach for that," says Ms House. It makes for a potentially combustible mixture.