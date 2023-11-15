The fine print of October inflation data, in three charts
Summary
- The play of price pressures and base effect in coming months could keep the monetary policy committee on its toes until its trajectory towards the medium-term aim of 4% becomes clear, economists said.
India’s retail inflation is on a downward trajectory, with the print falling to a four-month low of 4.87% in October from the most recent high of 7.44% in July. However, there is little reason to cheer as price pressures have increased for the first time in three months. On a month-on-month basis, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) increased 0.65%, after having declined 0.05% in August and 1.13% in September. This shows that prices were firmer in October compared to the previous month. More worryingly, the major sequential rise came from the food segment, the index for which rose 1.06% (including a substantial 3.38% rise in vegetables) after two months of decline.