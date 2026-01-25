The first three weeks of the year will reshape the world

China comes in from the cold

Even Trump’s fiercest critics credit him for opening their eyes to China. Western leaders no longer see it as a benign partner, but an adversary whose ambitions and values are fundamentally at odds with their own. This brought hopes of a new global bargain in which the U.S. and other free-market democracies deepened links while decoupling from China. In 2024, Canada got on board, hiking its tariff on Chinese electric vehicles to 100% to match the U.S.