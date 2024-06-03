The five big economic challenges before the new government

A big task before any new government that assumes charge later this week will be to fix the economy. While economic growth has picked up, it is expected to be lower this financial year. More importantly, though, the bigger task is to ensure the fruits of such economic growth are spread widely. The last decade has essentially been one of jobless growth, with almost no new jobs being created. There are other significant challenges too. Private consumption has weakened in the last year or so, the private sector remains hesitant to build new factories, and exports are flatlining.

These are five economic areas the new government will have to address on priority.

1. High GDP growth

At first glance, the post-covid recovery seems well under way. In 2023-24, GDP growth came in at 8.2%, up from 7% in 2022-23. This is the highest growth since 2016-17, excluding the 2021-22 bump caused by the opening up after covid lockdowns. But growth this year is already expected to be comparatively muted: 6.7% in calendar year 2024 as per Goldman Sachs and 6.8% in 2024-25 as per Crisil.

According to Crisil, the interest rate hikes by the central bank between May 2022 and February 2023 are still expected to weigh on the disposable funds available with borrowers. Further, a lower fiscal deficit means the demand push that was available earlier from the government will not be available. But the biggest worry is consumption growth. A prime driver of demand, it registered its weakest growth in well over a decade, of 4% in 2023-24. If consumption doesn’t recover, 2024-25 forecasts may well be optimistic.

2. Reverse jobless growth

Even more important than weak GDP growth (though linked to it) is the issue of jobless growth of the last decade. Between 2012 and 2019, gross value added (a measure of output) of India grew 6.7%, but employment only 0.01%, according to the Indian Employment Report 2024, released by the International Labour Organization and the Institute of Human Development. It was during, and immediately after covid, that employment jumped sharply.

The other major challenge for any new government will be to create an environment where young people, who are entering the labour force at the rate of 7-8 million per year, are able to find jobs. Youth unemployment rose to 17.5% in 2019, against 6.2% in 2012, before falling to 12.4% by 2022, according to the report. However, a lot of this was distress employment, with workers forced to take up any job available, amid a serious economic slowdown, to support their families.

3. Revive private capex

One reason for low job creation is the private sector is not investing enough in new capacity. For well over a year now, the government has been talking about a revival in private sector capital expenditure, and has been exhorting companies to start investing again. The outcome has been mixed. Fresh investment announcements by the private sector fell 15.3% in 2023-24, while total fresh investment announcements, across government and private sector, dropped 4.8%, according to Projects Today, a web portal that tracks new projects. Worryingly, new investments announced by foreign investors declined by 32%.

Part of this weakness could be related to elections, with the private sector waiting to see the shape of the new government. But broader economic conditions contain challenges to get the private sector to invest in new factories—for example, private consumption growth being at its weakest in decades. A new government will have to create conditions for the private sector to get comfortable with investing again.

4. Kickstart goods exports

After a jump in the post-covid period, goods exports have stagnated. In 2023-24, goods exports declined 3% and total exports (goods plus services) remained at nearly the same levels as 2022-23. Excluding oil and gems and jewellery, goods exports have essentially remained flat since 2021-22.

This is a shame because India is in a seemingly good position to exploit global trade frictions, such as those between the US and China, resulting in companies looking to diversify their supply chains beyond the Chinese mainland. The government’s production-linked incentive scheme to promote manufacturing in select sectors has some successes, such as Apple assembling iPhones in India (largely intended for the domestic market). The government is negotiating free trade agreements with the UK and the European Union, among others. Any new government will need to move fast to avoid losing the spoils of US-China trade disputes to Asian neighbours.

5. Improve rural livelihoods

Covid proved just how important rural India still remains for millions of Indians. Lockdowns across cities caused millions of workers to migrate back to their villages, causing agricultural employment to actually increase after many years of decline. But this was always a stopgap. Rural incomes have remained weak for many years as farming has become increasingly unremunerative. If workers stay on in rural areas, they often have to do low-paid non-farm work in the unorganized sector, facing deep economic insecurity.

Also read: Why low unemployment rate hides the full picture

One measure of the rural-urban divide is consumption. Rural consumption has consistently lagged urban areas, with only a marginal improvement in 2022-23. The new government will have to make agriculture more remunerative. At the same time, any long-term and sustainable solution lies in improving employment in non-agriculture sectors, namely manufacturing and services. A new government will have to do this, with purpose and urgency.

www.howindialives.com is a database and search engine for public data.