The five big economic challenges before the new government

A big task before any new government that assumes charge later this week will be to fix the economy. While economic growth has picked up, it is expected to be lower this financial year. More importantly, though, the bigger task is to ensure the fruits of such economic growth are spread widely. The last decade has essentially been one of jobless growth, with almost no new jobs being created. There are other significant challenges too. Private consumption has weakened in the last year or so, the private sector remains hesitant to build new factories, and exports are flatlining.