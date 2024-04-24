Folly of China’s real-estate boom was easy to see, but no one wanted to stop it
Rebecca Feng , The Wall Street Journal 12 min read 24 Apr 2024, 12:42 PM IST
SummaryDevelopers, home buyers and Western bankers all ignored warning signs, but not two accountants who went looking for “financial anomalies” and “shenanigans.”
When New York hedge-fund manager Parker Quillen visited a glitzy new development in northern China called Tianjin Goldin Metropolitan, he wondered how on earth the developer would fill all that space.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less