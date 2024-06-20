The four-day workweek: How it’s working at two companies

MOORE: If you want to put it that way, but in a very positive way it’s a management tool. One of my team leaders will be speaking to their team and we’ll be saying something along the lines of, “Guys, look, the standard metrics that we’re measured by, when these go to the board next week, they’re not going to be happy about that figure there. How are we going to turn this around? And to be honest, the gift days next week, I’m not sure I can authorize them."