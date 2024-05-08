The gap between the price you see and what you pay is getting worse
Rachel Wolfe , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 08 May 2024, 04:45 PM IST
SummaryA mass unbundling of charges creates more surprise fees when it’s time to pay.
Surprise fees are widely hated, but they are still sneaking onto the bottom of bills for everything from concert tickets to dinners out.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less