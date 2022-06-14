The gaps that the upcoming CES has to fill

The upcoming revamped survey has incorporated changes in the questionnaire to capture free food and healthcare schemes and may be conducted in three visits per household instead of one, several officials told Mint. But the National Statistical Commission is worried that such changes will leave data difficult to compare with previous surveys, officials said. Independent experts also believe the statistics ministry must ensure that improvements do not come at the cost of comparability, to avoid any controversy over the credibility of the data, as was the case in 1999.