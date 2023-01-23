The global economy needs a new powerhouse. India is stepping up13 min read . Updated: 23 Jan 2023, 06:39 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants to make India a developed nation. How soon can a country once synonymous with red tape become a $10 trillion economy?
India’s economic transformation is kicking into high gear.Global manufacturers are looking beyond China, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi stepping up to seize the moment. The government is spending nearly 20% of its budget this fiscal year on capital investments, the most in at least a decade.
