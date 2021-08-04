The going may only get tougher for the RBI MPC

The average inflation over the past year-and-a-half has exceeded the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) upper tolerance level of 6%, despite the large negative output gap. Since the June monetary policy committee (MPC) meeting, inflation has again surprised to the upside, suggesting the RBI’s inflation projections will need to be revised higher. In response, the RBI governor has already indicated that this is a “temporary surge" and not a game-changer for monetary policy.

