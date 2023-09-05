The Government Has a Bridge To Sell You. Or Give You.
David Harrison ( with inputs from The Wall Street Journal ) 5 min read 05 Sep 2023, 07:27 PM IST
SummaryStates try to find homes for historic structures, but best to check with family first
Are you looking for a bridge? Iowa has one for you. It’s a 128-foot bowstring-shaped Warren pony truss from 1912. If that’s not your style, you can get a 183-foot trapezoid Pratt through-truss from 1892. Over in Oklahoma, you can find a camelback truss outside Tulsa.
