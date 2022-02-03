NEW DELHI : About 16% of corporate taxpayers representing 61% of corporate income have embraced the new lower tax regime without incentives, which makes it a resounding success, Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) chairman J. B. Mohapatra said in a post-budget interview. The government’s goal is to move away from tax deductions to a simplified regime with no or less deductions, he said, adding that the budget for FY22-23 has introduced major changes to boost compliance. Edited excerpts:

What has been the experience in the case of new personal income tax and corporate tax regimes with lower tax rate without exemptions? Have we got enough experience to have a review and make these more attractive?

The simplified corporate tax system entails sections 115 BAA of the Income Tax Act (22% tax rate without benefit of tax exemptions and incentives) and 115 BAB (15% tax rate for new manufacturing companies). Section 115 BAA came in 2019. The returns relevant to that particular amendment have come through and we have processed it. We have found that 61% of the total corporate income shifted from the old regime to new regime. Foregoing exemptions and deductions as per this section, corporate entities that have shifted to this regime are paying less taxes at 22% as against 30% earlier. We have a clear idea now that section BAA is working and is a resounding success. In terms of the number of companies, a little over 145,000 out of 924,000 companies who have filed the returns have moved to the new regime. That makes it 15.81%.

As far as individuals’ new tax regime, data is yet to be processed because it came much later. We will have a data analysis done about how many individuals have migrated to the new tax regime. Only then can we take a call on whether the new tax regime also demands a tweaking to make it more attractive. The idea of the Income Tax Department is to move away from an exemptions and deductions driven regime to a simplified, no-deduction or less-deduction and exemption regime.

What is the focus and direction of measures in the Finance Bill 2022?

The Finance Bill conveys that the Income Tax department’s policies are for the long haul. We stayed the course. The Budget indicates continuity of our reforms. We continue to carry forward the reforms undertaken in processes and substantive matters in the past two years. Apart from the headline events in the Finance Bill such as digital virtual assets etc, the main thrust of the Budget is to work on consolidating the gains of the last few years—how to capitalize on the information that we have for improving the ease of tax payers and also to augment revenue. We also believe in the goodness of the general tax paying public. It is possible they could have made a mistake in not reporting their income correctly. That is why the provision for updated return has been given. For reducing litigation, we have put a measure to eliminate repetitive appeals, in the statute itself (Budget proposed that no appeal will be made by the department if the legal issue involved is sub-judice in another case). The new section 158 AB expands the earlier legislation in such a manner that in the foreseeable future, the filing of appeals in the tribunal and high courts will be minimized to a great extent. The department will not be rushing to the tribunal and high courts on the same question of law across assessees. If a question of law has been settled by the jurisdictional high court, that jurisdictional principal chief commissioner will not be sending more cases to the same jurisdictional high court or to the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal raising the same question time and again. That will give ample opportunity to concentrate our energy on other elements of serious work.

One trend we have seen is of expanding taxes to be deducted at source. Will this continue?

One of the goals of the department is resource generation on a consistently higher level year to year. Expanding the taxpayer base by enlarging the window of taxes deducted at source (TDS) is one of our key focus areas. The more the reporting entities who supply information, the more potential the department has in looking at various aspects of a taxpayer’s financial history and to make up its mind whether the right income is being determined and shown. In this budget, we have expanded TDS in a small but significant manner under proposed sections 194R and 194S (to be added to the Income Tax Act). Section 194R will touch upon those cases where benefits in excess of ₹20,000 is given to one person in the course of the business. On that, we are seeking a 10% TDS on those amounts.

How does the Finance Bill encourage return filing?

We have made a significant amendment to Section 206 AB of the IT Act, which provides for higher TDS rates for entities that have suffered TDS of ₹50,000 each for two years but have not filed tax returns. The amendment seeks to reduce this to one year. It is a very significant enforcement measure. This will encourage those suffering TDS (of ₹50,000) but have not filed returns even for one year to file returns.

