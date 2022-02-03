‘The govt’s goal is to move away from tax deductions’

The Finance Bill conveys that the Income Tax department’s policies are for the long haul. We stayed the course. The Budget indicates continuity of our reforms. We continue to carry forward the reforms undertaken in processes and substantive matters in the past two years. Apart from the headline events in the Finance Bill such as digital virtual assets etc, the main thrust of the Budget is to work on consolidating the gains of the last few years—how to capitalize on the information that we have for improving the ease of tax payers and also to augment revenue. We also believe in the goodness of the general tax paying public. It is possible they could have made a mistake in not reporting their income correctly. That is why the provision for updated return has been given. For reducing litigation, we have put a measure to eliminate repetitive appeals, in the statute itself (Budget proposed that no appeal will be made by the department if the legal issue involved is sub-judice in another case). The new section 158 AB expands the earlier legislation in such a manner that in the foreseeable future, the filing of appeals in the tribunal and high courts will be minimized to a great extent. The department will not be rushing to the tribunal and high courts on the same question of law across assessees. If a question of law has been settled by the jurisdictional high court, that jurisdictional principal chief commissioner will not be sending more cases to the same jurisdictional high court or to the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal raising the same question time and again. That will give ample opportunity to concentrate our energy on other elements of serious work.

