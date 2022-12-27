The Great Resignation is over; here comes caution and stability1 min read . Updated: 27 Dec 2022, 10:41 PM IST
The coming year will see a big rise in gig economy as even the skilled workforce prefers to work for few hours a week
Mumbai: Indian companies’ ability to manage people has been tested this year by a series of unpredictable events. The halt on hiring frenzy, the push to get workforce back to office, the overhauling of HR policies to make way for gig workforce and looking at moonlighting in a different light has made the largest firms across sectors rethink their workforce strategies.