The great unknown: how a Trump presidency could affect the world, in five charts

But not everyone buys this narrative. Trump is known to favour a weaker dollar. Indeed, the 5% gains in the trade-weighted real dollar index since January suggests that the dollar is overvalued, and needs to weaken to keep US exports competitive. In the medium term, America's ballooning debt and poor fiscal metrics could weaken the dollar. In the short term, there is speculation about a possible Mar-a-Lago accord to force dollar devaluation on the lines of the Plaza accord of 1985.