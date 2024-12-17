The housing affordability crisis is going global

Politicians in Canada, the U.K., Australia, Germany and South Korea are trying to boost construction by easing rules, including opening up undeveloped land for construction. National governments, though, are hamstrung by state and local rules that favor existing homeowners over renters, Hughes and Hilber said. Homeowners have increasingly mobilized to use those rules to block development out of fear of declining property values, crowded roads and schools and other risks, they said. “Once you’re in this political economy where you have maturity of homeowners and you have Nimby residents, it’s actually difficult to make reforms," Hilber said.