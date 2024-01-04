The importance of appointing state finance commissions

The consequences are serious. The principal role of the SFCs is to create accountability at the third tier of governance. Earlier the municipal corporations and panchayats were starved of funds. Not anymore. The ones in the metros and the next level have massive finance. What they do not have or do not care to build up is a sense of responsibility. The poorly governed bodies offer shoddy services to their citizens. Both for the rapidly urbanizing tracts and for the villages this is akin to being short changed.

