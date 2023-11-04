The improbably strong economy

Economists got it wrong, too. In October of last year, forecasters polled by The Wall Street Journal put the unemployment rate at the end of 2023 at 4.7%, on average. They also put the chances of a recession within the next 12 months at 63%. By last month, they dropped the recession chance to 48%. Available data show that, as a group, economists have never forecast a recession before it has actually started. Now it looks as if the one time they did forecast one, they were either wrong or early.