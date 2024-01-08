Economy
The Indian economy’s ‘long covid’ problem
howindialives.com 8 min read 08 Jan 2024, 06:52 PM IST
Summary
- Things are looking good for the ruling party ahead of polls, but some structural problems on the jobs front remain
New Delhi: As India heads into national elections this year, the state of the Indian economy, and its ability to create jobs and grow personal incomes, will become a critical political issue. Two years of covid-19 pandemic lead to widespread job losses and a fall in incomes for millions of workers. 2022-23 was the first full year of recovery after covid-19. To what extent have different states gotten back to normal, and in what shape is the economy now, as we head into 2024? The recently-released annual compendium of state finances by India’s central bank, which enumerates select data for 2020-23, offers some insights.
