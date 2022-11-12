The inflation cooldown is finally here
There are several reasons to expect inflation will keep losing momentum in the months ahead
The inflation cooldown might be real this time.
The Labor Department on Thursday reported that consumer prices rose a seasonally adjusted 0.4% in October from a month earlier, less than the 0.6% that economists had forecast, putting them up 7.7% from a year earlier. That compared with an 8.3% on-year gain in September. Even more cheering, prices excluding food and energy—the so-called core that economists and policy makers see as more reflective of inflation’s trend—rose 0.3% from September, versus an expected gain of 0.5%, putting them up 6.3% from a year earlier.
Investors were of course elated. Federal Reserve policy makers have signaled that they might step down the magnitude of their interest-rate increases to 0.5 percentage point from 0.75 percentage point when they next meet in December, and Thursday’s report makes that easier. Better still, the new inflation data opens up the possibility that where the Fed eventually brings rates next year might be a bit lower than investors had lately supposed. The S&P 500 jumped 5.5% Thursday, and both short- and long-term Treasury prices rose, pushing yields sharply lower.
If this all seems a little familiar, unfortunately that is because it is. When, in August, the Labor Department reported that core prices rose a cooler-than-expected 0.3% in July from June, the S&P 500 rose 2.1% and yields slumped. But the respite was brief, with the following inflation report showing core prices jumping back.
But there are several indications that October’s cooling could be more persistent.
For starters, core goods prices declined 0.4% from September, registering their first drop since March. This was driven by a 2.4% decline in used car and truck prices. With Manheim data showing that wholesale used-vehicle prices are in sharp retreat, there is likely more to come on this front. A lot of other goods prices also fell, including for furniture, appliances and apparel—reflections, perhaps, of how easing supply-chain troubles and some retailers’ too-high inventories are changing the inflation dynamic.
Prices for medical-care services fell 0.6% from September, which was the first decline since June 2021. This category, too, could put a lasting drag on prices. As Omair Sharif of Inflation Insights LLC has pointed out, each year the Labor Department updates its price index for health insurance, and whichever direction that update takes prices tend to persist until the next update. The annual update was reflected in Thursday’s report, and it showed an unadjusted decline of 4% from September; over the previous 12 months, it had shown an average monthly gain of 2.1%.
One source of continued upward pressure in the report were rents and “owners’ equivalent rent"—the rent-derived gauge of what homeowners would pay in rent each month if they didn’t own their homes.
But the rent-price figures are due to cool at some point in the months ahead. That is because the Labor Department’s measure of rents reflects what renters at large are paying—both those who have just signed leases, and those who signed them a while ago. As a result, it tends to lag changes in rents for newly signed leases. And lately, data from Zillow, CoreLogic and others have shown rent prices are cooling. Property-management-software provider RealPage reported that apartment rents fell 0.6% in October from September, which was the third-largest drop it has recorded since 2010; only the pandemic-lockdown months of April and May 2020 showed bigger declines.
One cold day doesn’t mean winter is coming, and one report doesn’t mean inflation is about to cool. But it is still a good time to dig out the snow boots.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.