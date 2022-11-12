The inflation cooldown is finally here

But the rent-price figures are due to cool at some point in the months ahead. That is because the Labor Department’s measure of rents reflects what renters at large are paying—both those who have just signed leases, and those who signed them a while ago. As a result, it tends to lag changes in rents for newly signed leases. And lately, data from Zillow, CoreLogic and others have shown rent prices are cooling. Property-management-software provider RealPage reported that apartment rents fell 0.6% in October from September, which was the third-largest drop it has recorded since 2010; only the pandemic-lockdown months of April and May 2020 showed bigger declines.