You have probably noticed chicken breasts, ground beef and cream cheese getting more expensive. They are likely to stay that way for the foreseeable future, supermarket executives say.

Food companies are raising prices on everything from snacks to mustard, while retailers pass more of these increases down to shoppers. As grocery prices keep going up, here’s the latest on what food inflation means for you.

How is inflation playing out in grocery store aisles?

Grocery prices have been rising for months and will keep climbing, supermarket executives said—new price increases are coming every week and stores are studying how much of these jumps to absorb and how much to pass along to consumers.

“Inflation has not scaled back at all yet," said Randy Munns, chief operating officer at Skogen’s Foodliner Inc. And it isn’t just rising prices. There are fewer promotions because manufacturers are giving priority to their most important items amid supply challenges. Big sale events and offers, such as buy-one-get-one-free, are harder to come by.

Which food prices are going up the most? Why?

Higher costs for labor, freight and ingredients are reflected in rising prices, food industry executives said, so nearly all food is affected. The prices of meat, fish and eggs have risen the most, increasing 12.2% over the past year, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Beef prices are up across the board. Prices of beef and veal rose 16% in January from the same month a year ago, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, with beef roasts increasing 19.2% and beef steaks climbing 17.1%.

Chicken prices went up 10.3%. Strong demand has pushed up prices of chicken breasts, tenders and wings faster than prices of dark meat such as chicken thighs and leg quarters, said Andrea Karns, vice president of sales and marketing at grocer Karns Foods.

Poor weather has tightened produce supplies, driving up prices. Imported goods, ranging from olive oil to alcohol, are also getting more expensive because of freight costs. Canned food, peanut butter and other packaged foods also face higher transportation and raw materials costs.

Is there a way to avoid higher prices? How can I save money?

Some shoppers are trying to save money by buying lower-cost store brands, and opting for less expensive items. Supermarket executives said consumers are switching to private-label products for frozen food, cooking oil and other items; some people are buying ground beef instead of steak or choosing chicken, which tends to be cheaper than beef.

Executives and analysts said shoppers are increasingly responding to higher prices by seeking out discounts and comparing prices at multiple stores. As always, shopping with a list can help people avoid impulse purchases, they added.

What can I expect to see for the remainder of the year?

Higher prices are likely here to stay for the rest of the year, supermarket executives said, and the pace of price increases from vendors—some of which grocery stores pass along to shoppers—has yet to slow down. Some grocery executives said they expect inflation to plateau by the end of summer.

Blue Apron Holdings Inc. is expecting some costs to rise throughout the year even if inflation doesn’t unfold at the same rate, said Chief Executive Officer Linda Findley. Many consumers remain willing to pay for pricier items in the deli and bakery sections that can save them time in the kitchen, grocery executives said. Some grocers, including SpartanNash Co., said they see room to charge more for trimmed meat and other prepared products. This can help supermarkets offset their losses in dairy and other areas of the stores where consumers are particularly sensitive to price changes, and where stores have less leeway to charge more.

So far, people aren’t trading down in produce and still want their organic fruits and vegetables, executives added.

Should I stock up on groceries before prices rise?

Stocking up may help ensure you have what you want—but you may be adding to the problem. Shortages can drive up prices even further, said Kunal Dawar, vice president of operations at Walt Churchill’s Market in Ohio. Scarcity tends to drive up prices as companies compete for limited amounts of supply. For instance, retailers pay extra shipping to expedite transportation—additional costs that get passed down to customers.

“Somebody’s gotta pay for that. A retailer is not going to absorb costs all the way," Mr. Dawar said.

Stockpiling could also stress the U.S. food supply chain, which is already under pressure due to shortages of labor, transportation and raw materials. Supermarket operators and food makers say that overall supplies are ample, despite continuing labor shortages and difficulties transporting goods. They say that shoppers will find what they are looking for, but may have to opt for different brands.

Forget price. Why can’t I even find some products?

It is true, the U.S. food supply chain has been facing massive challenges. Manufacturers are struggling to meet demand, while grocers are increasingly carrying whatever they can secure. Many supermarket executives said they don’t anticipate a full recovery until late this year or 2023.

Some items, including pet food and bottled beverages, have been in short supply for months. Yogurt, refrigerated dough, frozen food and orange juice started running low in recent weeks. Food inventory levels have improved since January when surging Covid-19 infections drove more employee absenteeism and worsened shortages on shelves, but executives said it would take time for the supply chain to catch up.

