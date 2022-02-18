The ingredients of food inflation

Blue Apron Holdings Inc. is expecting some costs to rise throughout the year even if inflation doesn’t unfold at the same rate, said Chief Executive Officer Linda Findley. Many consumers remain willing to pay for pricier items in the deli and bakery sections that can save them time in the kitchen, grocery executives said. Some grocers, including SpartanNash Co., said they see room to charge more for trimmed meat and other prepared products. This can help supermarkets offset their losses in dairy and other areas of the stores where consumers are particularly sensitive to price changes, and where stores have less leeway to charge more.

