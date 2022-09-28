Why the wait for new trade policy just got longer

Amid declining exports and slowing global growth, the new FTP was aimed at making Indian exports more globally competitive by reducing transaction costs and time. It was expected to lay down simple and transparent procedures which would have been easy to comply with, boosting efficiency in the management of foreign trade in India. The policy was all the more crucial following the Russia-Ukraine war and covid-19, which bruised supply chains and slowed global trade growth. Exporters were expecting more support from the government and a new chapter related to e-commerce trade.