The Irish government is unbelievably rich. It’s largely thanks to Uncle Sam.

Helping fund this largess is the U.S. tax system and an unexpected side effect of a global clampdown on corporate tax dodging. The U.S. government and the European Union spent the past decade changing laws and pressuring big multinationals not to book profits in offshore jurisdictions, such as the Cayman Islands, where they have no operations and pay no corporate tax. So now many U.S. companies are doing the next best thing: parking their international profits in low-tax Ireland where they employ some people and pay some tax. Among those known to use Ireland are Apple, Alphabet’s Google, Microsoft and Pfizer.