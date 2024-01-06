The job market can stay strong without rekindling inflation

Increases in the supply of available workers are part of why wage growth has cooled: Average hourly earnings were up 4.1% from a year ago in December, which compared with a gain of 4.8% in December 2022. This trend, alongside the declines in inflation, has eased worries that the job market was overheating, and that the only way the Fed could hope to bring inflation under control would be to engineer a large increase in the unemployment rate. Now, if inflation keeps cooling, the central bank has scope to cut rates even if the job market doesn’t fall apart.