The job market fights the Fed

It is, of course, just one month’s-worth of data, subject to revision, and as a result perhaps unlikely to convince Fed policy makers that they should raise rates by anything less than three-quarters of a percentage point when they meet later this month. But maybe, with the pandemic easing, more people will be entering the workforce, making it easier for employers to find workers, alleviating downward pressure on the unemployment rate and keeping wage growth from jumping too much.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}