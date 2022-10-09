The jobs market is still too hot
Slight deceleration in pace of job gains unlikely to change any minds at the Fed
Jobs market, jobs report, Labor Department, US economy, employment growth, unemployment rate, job hunt
BY JUSTIN LAHART | UPDATED 10月 07, 2022 10:42 午前 EDT
This wasn’t the jobs report you were looking for.
The Labor Department on Friday reported that the economy added 263,000 jobs in September, down a tad from August’s gain of 315,000. That still counts as robust employment growth, though. Meanwhile, the unemployment rate fell to 3.5% from August’s 3.7%, matching the multidecade low it touched in July.
The drop in the unemployment rate is a problem. It came about in part because the labor force—people who are working or actively looking for work—shrunk. So, even though pandemic worries continue to abate, many people still aren’t going back on the job hunt. And that is helping keep the labor market very tight.
It is, of course, just one month’s worth of data. Moreover, the household survey that the unemployment and labor force figures are drawn from has a smaller sample size than the survey for the overall jobs figures, and that can cause some volatility. But the mood among Federal Reserve policy makers seems to be: “Show me that the labor market is cooling," rather than “show me it isn’t."
This is the last monthly jobs report that will come out before the Fed’s rate-setting committee meets next month, and it doesn’t seem like a strong argument to raise the target range on overnight rates by anything less than 0.75 of a percentage point.
One bit of positive news in the report, at least from an investor perspective, was that average hourly earnings rose by 0.3% from a month earlier, matching August’s gain but down from a 0.4% average pace over the first seven months of the year. So one can just about tell a story where the fall in job vacancies is leading to a reduction in competition for workers, and wage pressures are abating as a result. Not that it is a story the Fed seems likely to listen to at this point.
So what could change Fed policy makers’ minds on rates by their November meeting? The Labor Department’s September report on inflation, out next Thursday, could do the trick. It would need to show rather convincingly that consumer prices cooled last month. There is some evidence that might have happened—wholesale used car prices posted another drop last month, for example, while supply chain problems continue to ease and some retailers have inventory to unload.
Another thing that could change the Fed’s mind would be the emergence of severe stresses in financial markets—say signs of funding problems in overseas markets, a further surge in the dollar that threatens to destabilize major trading partners, or a jump in long-term rates that adds to stresses in the housing market.
A friendly inflation report would be the preferable option.