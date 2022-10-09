The jobs market is still too hot

One bit of positive news in the report, at least from an investor perspective, was that average hourly earnings rose by 0.3% from a month earlier, matching August’s gain but down from a 0.4% average pace over the first seven months of the year. So one can just about tell a story where the fall in job vacancies is leading to a reduction in competition for workers, and wage pressures are abating as a result. Not that it is a story the Fed seems likely to listen to at this point.