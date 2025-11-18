The ‘JPMorgan boys’ behind the US bailout for Argentina
Santiago Pérez , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 18 Nov 2025, 09:52 am IST
Summary
President Javier Milei’s administration is packed with former Wall Street traders trying to steer market forces.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
BUENOS AIRES—Argentina’s Economy Minister Luis Caputo has all the swagger of the brash Wall Street trader that he once was, first for JPMorgan and then at Deutsche Bank. His co-workers have called him the Lionel Messi of finance.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story