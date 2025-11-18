The ‘JPMorgan boys’ behind the US bailout for Argentina

Caputo was instrumental in pitching the $20 billion package to Bessent, said people familiar with the talks. As former traders, they came from the same world and spoke the same language, these people said. One visible figure in Caputo’s team is his deputy minister for economic policy, José Luis Daza, a U.S.-trained economist and JPMorgan veteran seen as having a relevant role in talks with Bessent because of his past work on Wall Street. Other former JPMorgan executives close to Caputo include Foreign Minister Pablo Quirno and central bank Gov. Santiago Bausili.