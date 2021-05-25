The K-shaped recovery in India’s real estate sector

The K-shaped recovery in India’s real estate sector3 min read . 11:43 AM IST
- Two main segments of Indian real estate, residential and office, are taking different paths to recovery.
Two main segments of Indian real estate are moving on contrasting tracks of recovery, March quarter data from a clutch of property-research firms shows. While the residential segment experienced healthy growth, the office segment remained lacklustre. But with the second wave of the coronavirus sweeping across India, and forcing lockdowns, these levels of recovery are likely to be tested.
The graphs for both residential and office segments had curved up from the troughs of the lockdown-induced June 2020 quarter. Sales of houses in tier-I and tier-II cities, which research firms typically cover, registered strong growth. This was driven by factors such as a cut in stamp duty by some states (Maharashtra and Karnataka), low home-loan rates, and discounts from builders on top of static or declining prices.
