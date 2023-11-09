The land where inflation is good news

TOKYO—For a quarter-century, Japan tried every trick in the central-banking book to boost prices and jolt its troubled economy back to life. The cure turned out to be pandemic and war.

Higher energy and food costs triggered by the Ukraine war, coupled with Covid-era supply-chain snags, are bringing a surprise end to the long, bleak era of Japanification. Businesses are increasing prices significantly, and wages have begun inching up.

“It’s like a misfortune that turned into a blessing," said Etsuro Honda, an economic adviser to the late Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. “Thanks to these disasters, the deflationary mindset has disappeared."

For decades, Japanification has been shorthand for the economic curse of falling prices and stagnant growth. Declining prices might sound like a good thing to Western consumers hammered by inflation, but policy makers around the world have long lived in fear that their economies would fall into the trap that Japan’s did in the late 1990s.

Japan’s surprising escape is proving a new lesson: It takes a powerful shake to dislodge Japanification, but it isn’t a hopeless cause.

That message is relevant these days to China, where prices have stopped rising and consumers are tightening purse-strings in a way that resembles Japan three decades ago. Tokyo policy makers say Japan should have acted decisively early on rather than waiting decades—a message Beijing doesn’t appear to be hearing, as it resists calls to promote consumer spending and unleash private enterprise.

Japan’s inflation is running at 3% and wages are growing, albeit more slowly than prices. The Bank of Japan said on Oct. 31 that it expected 2.8% core inflation in the fiscal year ending March 2025, which would be the third consecutive year of above-target price rises. Though the country isn’t out of the woods yet, economists and policy makers say it finally has the chance to put deflation behind it.

Chihiro Ohno, an actress and part-time worker at a pottery shop, for years had her eyes on a pair of earrings. When she checked recently, the earrings had gone up to about $200, 50% more than the price she remembered. A shop clerk told her the price had been lifted a few times recently and might rise further.

Ohno, 27 years old, bought a pair as a present for a friend. “I’d like to go back to the shop and buy it for myself as soon as I can, once my salary increases," she said.

She is in line for a raise, said her boss, pottery-shop owner Hiroyuki Okami, 43. He recently ratcheted up prices for the second time in a year after customers were willing to swallow the first increase.

University of Tokyo economist Tsutomu Watanabe said younger generations of Japanese in particular got used to flat prices and wages, and those expectations were self-reinforcing.

“Now people in their 20s, 30s or early 40s are getting real experience of inflation, so their inflation expectations are changing," Watanabe said. “I think this inflation and the wage increases are sustainable."

Another lesson from Tokyo, though not universally accepted, is about the role of government spending and tax cuts alongside central-bank policy in fighting Japanification. Hundreds of billions of dollars of extra government spending in the past two years, including direct cash payments to households, helped Japan get through the pandemic and gave consumers savings they can spend today to boost the economy.

In the U.S., the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act signed by President Biden in March 2021 was inspired by memories of the sluggish U.S. recovery after the 2008 financial crisis, which included Japan-like periods when inflation was below the Federal Reserve’s target, despite interest rates of zero.

The spending has been blamed, including by some Democrats, for helping push inflation far above the Fed’s 2% target. It also shows the efficacy of government stimulus in pushing prices up—and the need to use the treatment with care.

For the first few decades after World War II, as Japan rose to become the world’s second-largest economy, the scares came from inflation, including rates above 20% during the oil crises of the 1970s.

The inflation rate stabilized in the 1980s and cooled further in the early 1990s after the collapse of bubbles in real estate and stocks. In 1995, Japan’s working-age population started declining. After a tax increase and the Asian financial crisis in 1997, Japan fell into full-fledged deflation, even though the central bank lowered rates to zero.

While falling prices might seem desirable to consumers, economists generally agree deflation is bad. Economywide price erosion typically comes with lackluster corporate investment, wage cuts and a mood of pessimism. No one celebrated when consumer prices fell more than 25% in the U.S. between 1930 and 1933, the outbreak of the Great Depression.

Haruhiko Kuroda, who became the Bank of Japan’s governor in 2013, likened Japan’s deflation to a chronic disease. Such diseases “tend to cause relatively little pain to patients, but for that reason they can be silent killers that quietly ruin the entire body," he said in a 2016 speech.

In 1999, the Japanese central bank was the first to adopt a zero-interest-rate policy. It also was the first to try quantitative easing, in which it bought extra government debt from commercial banks in exchange for adding to those banks’ deposits at the central bank. The goal was to ease credit conditions and encourage lending.

Kuroda thought it still wasn’t enough, so he fired what was called his bazooka—greatly expanding purchases of longer-term government bonds, corporate debt and stock funds. He vowed to achieve 2% inflation within two years.

When the inflation target proved elusive, he went further with negative short-term interest rates. In the 2016 speech, he called this “the most powerful monetary easing in modern central banking history." A few months later, he also made a commitment to keep long-term rates around zero.

Both Kuroda and Shinzo Abe, prime minister at the time, believed bold pronouncements might change the nation’s psychology. Inflation did move into positive territory, and Abe often spoke of the millions of new jobs created under his administration. He spoke less of the wages those jobs were paying—hardly different from a quarter-century earlier.

Ultimately, the Kuroda pep talks didn’t change the nation’s mindset.

Quantitative easing has also come in for a rethink, as many economists came to believe that in both theory and practice it had a limited stimulative effect.

Looking back, Abe blamed Japan’s wounded psyche on tax increases pushed through by the Ministry of Finance, which controls the budget and persuaded many ruling-party lawmakers that the nation was on the verge of a debt crisis. Increases in 2014 and 2019 lifted the sales tax to 10%, from 5%, and each caused the economy to shrink.

In memoirs published posthumously following his assassination in 2022, Abe said of the ministry: “It is satisfied so long as fiscal rectitude is maintained, even if the country meets with destruction." Ministry officials said Abe failed to recognize the dangers of Japan’s government debt, which has neared $10 trillion, equal to about 260% of the nation’s gross domestic product, far higher than the U.S. ratio of about 120%.

The pandemic initially worsened Japan’s deflation problem. Then the war in Ukraine pushed up the price of commodities, especially oil, natural gas and grain, while a fall in the yen’s value against the dollar pushed up the cost of imports in yen terms. In April 2022, the inflation rate in Japan hit 2.5%, exceeding the central bank’s 2% target.

At first, companies apologized profusely for raising prices, and it seemed likely they would stop as soon as the one-time hit eased. Okami, the pottery-shop owner, said he was paying more to fire his electric kiln and obtain clay, glaze and other materials. So he raised prices for half his products by 20% to 25% in September 2022, and held his breath.

Surprisingly, his customers acquiesced.

Ayumi Kinoshita, who buys plates from Okami for a Thai restaurant she runs in Tokyo, increased her menu prices by a total of more than 20% on three occasions recently because of higher costs, including for the plates. “Most customers think it’s unavoidable," she said.

Late last year, Kinoshita raised wages for her staff by 5% to 8%, and she said she was weighing another increase.

Okami raised prices for the rest of his pottery products in September. He plans to increase wages for his dozen employees and buy more equipment to expand production.

Some CEOs say inflation means they have to invest in workers and new equipment so they can improve their products to justify higher prices.

Asahi Shuzo, a sake brewer in western Japan, last year started an initiative to double wages over the following five years. Company President Kazuhiro Sakurai called it “a proactive investment to improve product quality and expand the market." He said Japan needed to ditch the motto of “better quality for lower prices" and instead seek “higher value for higher prices."

Sakurai said he was surprised to see more workers getting married or having babies following the wage-doubling initiative, but on reflection, “It’s only natural that money is needed to create a family."

Health club operator Renaissance has raised membership fees for a typical plan twice since the pandemic started, by around 10% each time. It also has renovated its sauna facilities and started 24-hour operation at some gyms in response to customer demand. In July, the company raised workers’ pay by 5%, compared with 2% to 3% raises in the prepandemic era.

Renaissance President Toshiharu Okamoto said his strategy for attracting more customers has shifted from competing on price to trying to offer a better service, even if it costs more.

The corporate icons of the deflation era are shifting business models. Retailer Daiso grew big selling everything in the store for 100 yen, which with the yen’s fall is now equivalent to about 70 cents. These days more merchandise sells for 300 yen. Fast Retailing, operator of Uniqlo clothing stores, has raised prices and recently raised workers’ pay by up to 40%.

Japanese companies, on average, agreed to 3.58% pay increases in annual negotiations this past spring, the biggest increase in three decades. Companies are boosting capital investment by a record sum, with the annual total expected to top ¥100 trillion, equivalent to $665 billion, this year and next, according to NLI Research Institute. That suggests the progress in defeating Japanification is translating into a more dynamic economy, which was the goal all along. The economy grew at a 4.8% annual clip between April and June, and is expected to keep growing through next year.

Still, Kazuo Ueda, the current Bank of Japan governor, says he isn’t sure the changed mindset will stick, so he is holding back from significant interest-rate increases. The biggest worry is that wages, while rising, have yet to catch up with inflation.

In a speech this week, Ueda said he was encouraged to see companies raising wages and prices, but “it is still unclear whether the virtuous cycle will intensify."

Etsuro Honda, the former Abe adviser, said he was worried Prime Minister Fumio Kishida might increase taxes to accompany higher defense spending. “If you even talk about raising taxes at this stage, it has a chilling effect on people’s psychology," Honda said.

Kishida, heeding such calls, said on Nov. 2 that next year he would carry out a one-time income-tax cut of several hundred dollars per household. It is part of a $113 billion economic stimulus package that expands incentives for companies to raise wages.

“If there is even a slight tendency" toward landing in deflation territory, “the iron law is to rev up the engine and get out of there," said Watanabe, the University of Tokyo economist. “If this opportunity is missed, another chance won’t come anytime soon."

