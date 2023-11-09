The land where inflation is good news
Miho Inada , Peter Landers , The Wall Street Journal 10 min read 09 Nov 2023, 11:00 AM IST
SummaryFood and energy price increases triggered by the pandemic and the Ukraine war are helping end the long, bleak era of Japanification.
TOKYO—For a quarter-century, Japan tried every trick in the central-banking book to boost prices and jolt its troubled economy back to life. The cure turned out to be pandemic and war.
