The land where inflation is good news

Japan’s inflation is running at 3% and wages are growing, albeit more slowly than prices. The Bank of Japan said on Oct. 31 that it expected 2.8% core inflation in the fiscal year ending March 2025, which would be the third consecutive year of above-target price rises. Though the country isn’t out of the woods yet, economists and policy makers say it finally has the chance to put deflation behind it.

