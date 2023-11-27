The latest updates on world economy, in 5 charts

1. Monetary policies

Nearly four years ago, central banks around the world cut policy interest rates to all-time lows and kept them there for months. Then they raised them back quickly to tame the resulting inflation. Now the discourse has moved to holding policy rates in a balancing act. In December, central banks of the US, the UK, European Union, India and Japan will announce their monetary policy decisions. All these central banks, barring Japan’s, have already hiked interest rates sharply from the pandemic lows, and with the inflation not as intense as it was a year ago, they are likely to hold rates once again, in what has been described as higher-for-longer interest rate regime. That’s because inflation, even though softening, is yet to settle down at the targets set by central banks. Japan, on the other hand, has kept its ‘super’ accommodative stance so far but could make the first move early next year as inflation is continuously printing above its target.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}