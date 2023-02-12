Explained: The logic behind long-term capex loans for states

The 50-year loan is intended for capex in FY24. Most of it would be at the discretion of states, while parts of the expenditure will also be linked to, or allocated for, scrapping old government vehicles; urban planning reforms; financing reforms in urban local bodies to make them creditworthy for municipal bonds; housing for police personnel or as part of police stations and constructing unity malls—these malls would focus on the sale of handicrafts, ‘one district, one product’ items, and GI products. Besides, a part has to be directed at creating libraries as well as digital infrastructure, among others.