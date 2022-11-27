The logistics and supply-chain slowdown has begun. Here’s how to take advantage

Still, the fading transportation costs haven’t reached deeply into the economy yet, in part because freight rates in many cases remain above prepandemic levels even after the steep declines this year. The jaw-dropping declines also measure the spot market prices. Most freight business moves on contract rates, and those long-term prices haven’t fallen nearly as fast as the spot market. The gap between spot-market rates and contract rates is narrowing, however, and the low spot prices will have a big influence on new annual contracts that carriers, from ocean shipping lines to truckers, negotiate with their shipping customers in early 2023.