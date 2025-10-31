The long road to a US-China trade pact

At a May meeting with Chinese officials in Geneva, the U.S. and China agreed mutually to reduce their triple-digit tariffs to a more manageable level, but U.S. officials were clear that they wouldn’t back off on fentanyl-based duties. During the meeting, Bessent picked up a pinch of sugar from the meeting table and told the Chinese delegation that if it were fentanyl, it would be enough to kill a person, The Wall Street Journal previously reported. The message was clear: no deal on fentanyl, at least not at that time.