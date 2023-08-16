The long road to India’s free trade deal with the EU

Why is the free trade deal crucial for India?

The EU is India’s second-largest export market after the US, but the share of the continent in India’s overall goods exports has been declining in the past two decades. This has happened largely on account of a slew of non-tariff barriers imposed by the 27-member bloc. A free trade pact would not only reduce duty on goods, but also act as a channel to bring down non-tariff barriers hurting Indian agri exports. The FTA’s benefits, along with India’s production-linked incentive push, can boost textile, pharma and mechanical appliances exports—all significant imports by the union.

