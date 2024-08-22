The make-or-break moment that will determine the economy’s fate

Much could still go wrong, something Powell knows well. Slamming into or skidding off the runway is something the mild-mannered Fed chair has said keeps him up at night. Powell, 71, refrains from using the “soft landing" term, according to people who have worked or spoken with him, to avoid sounding like he has counted his chickens before they hatch. Instead, he’ll refer to it obliquely as “the good outcome" or “that thing we all want."